Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move [Image 1 of 6]

    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Daniel McDonald, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, watches as an HH-60L Blackhawk lands at a forward arming and refueling point during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is a U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 22, 2023. Over 4,000 personnel from 14 different countries will participate at U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 07:34
    Photo ID: 8027478
    VIRIN: 230912-A-HE018-1085
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: VILSECK, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move
    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move
    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move
    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move
    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move
    3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    Marne Air
    Victory Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT