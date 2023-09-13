Sgt. Daniel McDonald, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, watches as an HH-60L Blackhawk lands at a forward arming and refueling point during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is a U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 22, 2023. Over 4,000 personnel from 14 different countries will participate at U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 07:34 Photo ID: 8027478 VIRIN: 230912-A-HE018-1085 Resolution: 4200x2800 Size: 8.82 MB Location: VILSECK, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.