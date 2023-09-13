Sgt. Daniel McDonald, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fuels an HH-60L Blackhawk during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Vilseck, Germany, September 12, 2023. SJ 23 is designed to build interoperability and cooperation between NATO allies and partners to ensure they can operate as one team across multiple systems. U.S. Army units routinely field the most modern equipment for all missions, ensuring interoperability with other services and countries. U.S. technologies must work with those of our allies and partners to fight smarter and more effectively. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 07:34 Photo ID: 8027481 VIRIN: 230912-A-HE018-1141 Resolution: 4200x2800 Size: 9.16 MB Location: VILSECK, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3CAB Fuelers Keep the Brigade on the Move [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.