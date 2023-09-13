Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games [Image 6 of 6]

    Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 1st Special Operations Wing salute during the National Anthem at the Fort Walton Beach High School Military Appreciation Night football game in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. The 1 SOW conducted a two-ship formation flyover for Military Appreciation Nights at both Fort Walton Beach High School and Navarre High School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

    Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

    Hurlburt Field
    flyover
    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    Fort Walton Beach High School

