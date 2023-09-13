Members of the 1st Special Operations Wing salute during the National Anthem at the Fort Walton Beach High School Military Appreciation Night football game in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. The 1 SOW conducted a two-ship formation flyover for Military Appreciation Nights at both Fort Walton Beach High School and Navarre High School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 23:55 Photo ID: 8025697 VIRIN: 230915-F-GO352-1021 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.25 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.