Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, 1st Special Operations Wing command chief, participates in the coin toss prior to the Fort Walton Beach High School Military Appreciation Night football game in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. In addition to the flyover, members of the 1 SOW engaged with members of the community and participated in the coin toss prior to kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

