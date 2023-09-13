Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games [Image 2 of 6]

    Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 15th Special Operations Squadron prepares to conduct a flyover near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. The 1st Special Operations Wing performed a two-ship formation flyover for Military Appreciation Nights at both Fort Walton Beach High School and Navarre High School. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 23:55
    Photo ID: 8025692
    VIRIN: 230915-F-LD209-1537
    Resolution: 7727x5151
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

