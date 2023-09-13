U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, speaks at a pep rally prior to the Navarre High School Military Appreciation Night game in Navarre, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. In addition to the flyover, members of the 1 SOW engaged with members of the community and participated in the coin toss prior to kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8025694
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-QE874-1095
|Resolution:
|5966x3969
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games
