An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 15th Special Operations Squadron prepares to conduct a flyover near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. The 1st Special Operations Wing performed a two-ship formation flyover for Military Appreciation Nights at both Fort Walton Beach High School and Navarre High School. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 23:55 Photo ID: 8025693 VIRIN: 230915-F-LD209-1501 Resolution: 5559x3706 Size: 1.21 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.