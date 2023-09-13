Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

    Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

    HURLBURT, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 1st Special Operations Wing interact with fans in attendance at the Navarre High School Military Appreciation Night football game in Navarre, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. The 1 SOW conducted a two-ship formation flyover for Military Appreciation Nights at both Fort Walton Beach High School and Navarre High School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 23:56
    Photo ID: 8025691
    VIRIN: 230915-F-QE874-1514
    Resolution: 5911x3933
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: HURLBURT, FL, US
    This work, Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    Allison Black
    Navarre High School

