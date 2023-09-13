Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

Members of the 1st Special Operations Wing interact with fans in attendance at the Navarre High School Military Appreciation Night football game in Navarre, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. The 1 SOW conducted a two-ship formation flyover for Military Appreciation Nights at both Fort Walton Beach High School and Navarre High School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim)

