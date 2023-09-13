Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

ech. Sgt. Austin Farley, left, Armed Forces Medical Examiner Systems senior enlisted leader, and Master Sgt. Christopher Berube, right, 436th Medical Group flight chief of Tricare Operations, participate in the 2023 POW/MIA Memorial Ruck March on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept.14, 2023. Units from across Dover AFB rucked in one-hour increments for 24 hours leading up to the Dover AFB National POW/MIA Recognition Day retreat ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

