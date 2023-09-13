Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 2 of 10]

    Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System read a list of repatriated service members during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023. Members of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operation and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System DNA Operations Department read the names of 73 service members who were repatriated this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 17:15
    Photo ID: 8025477
    VIRIN: 230915-F-DJ256-2034
    Resolution: 4816x3204
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover
    National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2023
    POW/MIA Ruck March

