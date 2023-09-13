Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Members of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System read a list of repatriated service members during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023. Members of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operation and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System DNA Operations Department read the names of 73 service members who were repatriated this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

Date Taken: 09.15.2023
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US