Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard members fold the American flag during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023. The ceremony also included the firing of a volley salute and the playing of taps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 17:15 Photo ID: 8025479 VIRIN: 230915-F-DJ256-2086 Resolution: 5871x3906 Size: 1.41 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.