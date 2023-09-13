Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard members fold the American flag during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023. The ceremony also included the firing of a volley salute and the playing of taps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8025479
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-DJ256-2086
|Resolution:
|5871x3906
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
