Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Members of Team Dover participate in the 2023 POW/MIA Memorial Ruck March on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept.15, 2023. Units from across Dover AFB rucked in one-hour increments for 24 hours leading up to the Dover AFB National POW/MIA Recognition Day retreat ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

