    Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 9 of 10]

    Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Dover participate in the 2023 POW/MIA Memorial Ruck March on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept.15, 2023. Units from across Dover AFB rucked in one-hour increments for 24 hours leading up to the Dover AFB National POW/MIA Recognition Day retreat ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover
    National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2023
    POW/MIA Ruck March

