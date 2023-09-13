Chief. Master Sgt. Daniel Unkrur, 436th Operations Group superintendent, holds the POW/MIA flag during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023. National POW/MIA Recognition Day honors the sacrifices and service of prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8025478
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-DJ256-2059
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
