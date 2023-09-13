Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Chief. Master Sgt. Daniel Unkrur, 436th Operations Group superintendent, holds the POW/MIA flag during a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023. National POW/MIA Recognition Day honors the sacrifices and service of prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

