Team Dover honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Rows of POW/MIA flags are planted in formation for a retreat ceremony commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023. The flags represented the 80,000 U.S. military service members still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US