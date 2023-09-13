Master Sgt. Justin Klein, 934th Airlift Wing lead recruiter, speaks with airshow visitors who were attending the EAA AirVenture 2023 airshow in Oshkosh, Wis., on July 28. In addition to recruiting personnel on site, multiple displays involving military working dogs, explosive ordnance disposal, critical care air transport, aircraft static displays, and aerial demonstrations were also on hand to provide guests with more information on what the Air Force mission involves.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8022615
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-EU155-1883
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.37 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023
