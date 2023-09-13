Master Sgt. Justin Klein, 934th Airlift Wing lead recruiter, speaks with airshow visitors who were attending the EAA AirVenture 2023 airshow in Oshkosh, Wis., on July 28. In addition to recruiting personnel on site, multiple displays involving military working dogs, explosive ordnance disposal, critical care air transport, aircraft static displays, and aerial demonstrations were also on hand to provide guests with more information on what the Air Force mission involves.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 8022615 VIRIN: 230728-F-EU155-1883 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 17.37 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.