Lt. Col. Thad Reddick (left), 39th Flying Training Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Christopher Puccia, 39th FTS T-1 instructor pilot, speak with an airshow guest attending Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, July 24-30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This event is known as one of the largest fly-in airshow conventions in the world.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8022613
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-EU155-1738
|Resolution:
|2800x2000
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
