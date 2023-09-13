Approximately 600,000 people and 10,000 airplanes were projected to be in attendance during this year's Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 airshow, July 24-30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The aircraft and personnel of Air Education and Training Command, along with instructor pilots from the 340th Flying Training Group, were among the featured attractions.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8022611
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-EU155-1915
|Resolution:
|2800x2000
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 340th FTG pilots featured at EAA AirVenture [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023
