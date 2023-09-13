Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th FTG pilots featured at EAA AirVenture [Image 1 of 6]

    340th FTG pilots featured at EAA AirVenture

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Approximately 600,000 people and 10,000 airplanes were projected to be in attendance during this year's Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 airshow, July 24-30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The aircraft and personnel of Air Education and Training Command, along with instructor pilots from the 340th Flying Training Group, were among the featured attractions.

