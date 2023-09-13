Approximately 600,000 people and 10,000 airplanes were projected to be in attendance during this year's Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 airshow, July 24-30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The aircraft and personnel of Air Education and Training Command, along with instructor pilots from the 340th Flying Training Group, were among the featured attractions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 8022611 VIRIN: 230728-F-EU155-1915 Resolution: 2800x2000 Size: 4.7 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 340th FTG pilots featured at EAA AirVenture [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.