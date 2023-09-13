A T-1 Jayhawk, T-6 Texan II, and T-38 Talon from Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph were flown in as part of the static demonstrations to accompany the airshow lineup during the week-long festivity, known as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, July 24-30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8022614
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-EU155-1720
|Resolution:
|3200x2000
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT