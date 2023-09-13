A T-1 Jayhawk, T-6 Texan II, and T-38 Talon from Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph were flown in as part of the static demonstrations to accompany the airshow lineup during the week-long festivity, known as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, July 24-30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 8022614 VIRIN: 230727-F-EU155-1720 Resolution: 3200x2000 Size: 5.09 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.