Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023

Attendees capture the F-35 Lightning II demonstration at what's known as one of the largest fly-in airshow conventions in the world, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, July 24-30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This year the aircraft and personnel of Air Education and Training Command, along with instructor pilots from the 340th Flying Training Group, were among the featured attractions.

