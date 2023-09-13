Instructor pilots from the 39th Flying Training Squadron pose for a group photo at the entrance of what's known as the as one of the largest fly-in airshow conventions in the world, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. This year's airshow was held July 24-30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 8022612 VIRIN: 230728-F-EU155-1851 Resolution: 2800x2000 Size: 4.89 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Duty, Reserve instructor pilots featured at EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.