The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region – 1st Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Northern and U.S. Air Forces Space), speaks during a panel at the 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in the National Harbor, Maryland, Sep. 13, 2023. Nordhaus joined Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, deputy director, Air National Guard, in the panel focused on the shortfall of fighter aircraft across the Total Force and it’s impact on homeland defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

