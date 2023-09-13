Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense [Image 5 of 9]

    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, deputy director, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks during a panel at the 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in the National Harbor, Maryland, Sep. 13, 2023. During the panel, titled “The Fighter Shortage and Homeland Defense,” Pirak discussed how recapitalizing existing ANG fighter squadrons can address the fighter aircraft shortage across the Total Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:21
    Photo ID: 8022131
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-UY654-1246
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.34 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense
    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense
    USNORTHCOM, NORAD Commander Presented H. H. Arnold Award
    USNORTHCOM, NORAD Commander Presented H. H. Arnold Award
    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense
    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense
    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense
    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense
    The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    National Guard
    AFA
    National Defense Strategy
    always ready always there
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT