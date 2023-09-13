From left: U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, deputy director, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks during a panel alongside Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region – 1st Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Northern and U.S. Air Forces Space), and retired Gen. James M. Holmes, former commander, Air Combat Command, at the 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in the National Harbor, Maryland, Sep. 13, 2023. During the panel, titled “The Fighter Shortage and Homeland Defense,” Pirak discussed how recapitalizing existing ANG fighter squadrons can address the fighter aircraft shortage across the Total Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 8022132 VIRIN: 230913-Z-UY654-1351 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.52 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.