The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, right, commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region – 1st Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Northern and U.S. Air Forces Space), speaks during a panel alongside Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, left, deputy director, Air National Guard, and retired Gen. James M. Holmes, former commander, Air Combat Command, at the 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in the National Harbor, Maryland, Sep. 13, 2023. During the panel, Nordhaus and Pirak discussed the shortfall of fighter aircraft across the Total Force and it’s impact on homeland defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

