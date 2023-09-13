U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke A. Pirak, deputy director, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks during a panel at the 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in the National Harbor, Maryland, Sep. 13, 2023. During the panel, titled “The Fighter Shortage and Homeland Defense,” Pirak discussed how recapitalizing existing ANG fighter squadrons can address the fighter aircraft shortage across the Total Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8022126
|VIRIN:
|230913-Z-UY654-1253
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.09 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fighter Shortage, Homeland Defense [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS
