U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, center, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, is presented the H. H. Arnold Award by the Air & Space Forces Association at the 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in the National Harbor, Maryland, Sep. 13, 2023. The award is the Air & Space Forces Association’s highest honor for military members in the field of national security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:21 Photo ID: 8022129 VIRIN: 230913-Z-UY654-1285 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.73 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNORTHCOM, NORAD Commander Presented H. H. Arnold Award [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.