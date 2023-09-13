USNORTHCOM, NORAD Commander Presented H. H. Arnold Award

U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, center, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, is presented the H. H. Arnold Award by the Air & Space Forces Association at the 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in the National Harbor, Maryland, Sep. 13, 2023. The award is the Air & Space Forces Association’s highest honor for military members in the field of national security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|09.13.2023
|09.14.2023 10:21
|8022129
|230913-Z-UY654-1285
|6048x4024
|14.73 MB
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|1
|0
