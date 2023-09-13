Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, enters the staging area during a Combat Leader Course training exercise at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023. The 68th RQS instructors used a fog machine to obscure the students’ vision and add an additional layer of difficulty to the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

