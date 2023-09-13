Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023 [Image 5 of 11]

    Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, discusses a plan to rescue simulated casualties during a Combat Leader Course training exercise at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023. The exercise involved rescuing three simulated casualties from the lowest level of the silo and hoisting them vertically over 50 feet to be decontaminated before extracting them via helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 22:18
    VIRIN: 230821-F-NC910-1255
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
    This work, Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Combat Leader Course
    355th Wing
    68th RQS

