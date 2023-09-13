A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, discusses a plan to rescue simulated casualties during a Combat Leader Course training exercise at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023. The exercise involved rescuing three simulated casualties from the lowest level of the silo and hoisting them vertically over 50 feet to be decontaminated before extracting them via helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 22:18 Photo ID: 8021360 VIRIN: 230821-F-NC910-1255 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.92 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.