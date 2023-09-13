Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023

A U.S. Airman, acting as a simulated casualty for the 68th Rescue Squadron’s Combat Leader Course, is lifted via rope system during a training exercise at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023. The casualties were strapped to sleds and hoisted via rope system to the second-lowest level to receive medical treatment before being lifted an additional four stories to the decontamination station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

