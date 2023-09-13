Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, prepares to be lowered over 20 feet into a simulated low-oxygen environment to perform rescue operations during a Combat Leader Course training exercise at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023. Instructors and safety personnel stood by to ensure the exercise was conducted properly and without injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

