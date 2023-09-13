U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, raise a simulated casualty out of the lowest section of a missile silo during a Combat Leader Course training exercise at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023. The exercise required the students to not only rescue the casualties, but also safely lift them five stories with rope systems before handing them off for decontamination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 22:19 Photo ID: 8021365 VIRIN: 230821-F-NC910-1581 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 3.08 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.