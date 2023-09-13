Combat Leader Course TITAN missile silo rescue 2023

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, monitor their teammate’s oxygen level as he conducts rescue operations in a simulated low-oxygen environment during a Combat Leader Course training exercise at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023. The simulated low-oxygen environment required the student who descended to the lowest level to breathe from an oxygen tank which effectively simulated a possible real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

