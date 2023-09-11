Exercise Iron Spear 2023

A U.S. Air Force maintenance professional assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron, inspects an A-10 Thunderbolt II during post-flight checks after Exercise Iron Spear at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept 8, 2023. During the training, members from the 35th Fighter Wing, 51st Fighter Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces integrated together to simulate suppressing enemy air defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

