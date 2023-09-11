Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Iron Spear 2023 [Image 1 of 9]

    Exercise Iron Spear 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 51st Fighter Wing and F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Wing prepare to takeoff in support of Exercise Iron Spear at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept 8, 2023. During the training, members from the 35th Fighter Wing, 51st Fighter Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces integrated together to simulate suppressing enemy air defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 8019269
    VIRIN: 230908-F-DJ879-1231
    Resolution: 7403x4164
    Size: 18.58 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Iron Spear 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #IronSpear2023 #35thFighterWing #51stFighterWing #A-10Thunderbolt

