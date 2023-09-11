A U.S. Air Force maintenance professional from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron checks an A-10 Thunderbolt II exhaust during post-flight checks after Exercise Iron Spear at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept 8, 2023. During the training, members from the 35th Fighter Wing, 51st Fighter Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces integrated together to simulate suppressing enemy air defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 03:58
|Photo ID:
|8019276
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-DJ879-1388
|Resolution:
|7863x5242
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Iron Spear 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS
