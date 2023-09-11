Exercise Iron Spear 2023

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 51st Fighter Wing prepares to exit the aircraft after conducting training operations in support of Exercise Iron Spear at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept 8, 2023. During the training, members from the 35th Fighter Wing, 51st Fighter Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces integrated together to simulate suppressing enemy air defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

