    Exercise Iron Spear 2023 [Image 2 of 9]

    Exercise Iron Spear 2023

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 51st Fighter Wing takes off to support Exercise Iron Spear at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept 8, 2023. During the training, members from the 35th Fighter Wing, 51st Fighter Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces integrated together to simulate suppressing enemy air defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

