Exercise Iron Spear 2023

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 51st Fighter Wing takes off to support Exercise Iron Spear at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept 8, 2023. During the training, members from the 35th Fighter Wing, 51st Fighter Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces integrated together to simulate suppressing enemy air defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 by SrA Antwain Hanks