Airman 1st Class Jerome McDougle, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management outbound cargo apprentice, packs up a mission impaired capabilities awaiting parts package at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 06, 2023. This package was sent to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, that contained maintenance equipment that required repairs.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8018439
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-XN600-1032
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.31 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
This work, Signed, sealed, delivered [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
