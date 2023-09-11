Airman 1st Class Jerome McDougle, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management outbound cargo apprentice, packs up a mission impaired capabilities awaiting parts package at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 06, 2023. This package was sent to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, that contained maintenance equipment that required repairs.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:04 Photo ID: 8018439 VIRIN: 230906-F-XN600-1032 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.31 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Signed, sealed, delivered [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.