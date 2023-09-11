Signed, sealed, delivered

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. - - When equipment on an F-15E Strike Eagle becomes unserviceable, the part must be replaced or repaired in order for maintenance to get the jet back in the air.



Ideally, maintainers check their inventory, the equipment required for repairs is in stock, the maintainers repair the aircraft on base, and the jet is returned to operational status. Oftentimes, this is not the case and there can be a lengthy process to replace and repair aircraft equipment that few are aware of.



This is where the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron comes in, utilizing capabilities from multiple shops dedicated to streamlining that process.



“Our shop is embedded in each maintenance squadron and when an aircraft part needs to be replaced or repaired, maintainers bring the part to us,” said Tech. Sgt Delvin Marshall, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Decentralized Material Supply non-commissioned officer in charge. “We conduct research and run inquiries to check availability on base and when a part is not available on base, the part is processed and labeled as ‘Mission Impaired Capability Awaiting Parts.”



Once the MICAP is verified, DMS contacts the appropriate Supply Chain Operations System, which is responsible for locating and assigning the contractor or installation that will replace or repair the requested asset.



The next step is to send the part to the Traffic Management Office’s outbound cargo shop, where the asset is processed, packaged, labeled, and sent to its assigned location.



“At this point, there are many factors that play into the time we will receive the repaired or replaced asset,” said Marshall. “It could be anything from the part being high in demand from multiple installations versus the availability to something as simple as transport delays due to weather.”



Once the asset is repaired or replaced, it is transported back to the installation and delivered to the TMO inbound cargo shop. TMO processes the package and delivers it back to the requesting shop, where they put the part into the tail number bin holding area and notify maintenance of its delivery.



Despite the lengthy process and minor setbacks that may delay a package from making its way back to the flightline, 4th LRS supply and traffic management sections overcome those challenges and maintain the bases combat readiness by acquiring, refurbishing and replacing key parts that keep our aircraft operational.

