Signed, sealed, delivered

Tech. Sgt. Delvin Marshall, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized material supply non-commissioned officer in charge, processes an asset package into the integrated logistics system to be sent for repair at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The package was sent to the traffic management outbound cargo shop to be processed and shipped out to the assigned contractor for repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 15:04
