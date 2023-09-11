Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signed, sealed, delivered [Image 2 of 6]

    Signed, sealed, delivered

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Delvin Marshall, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized material supply non-commissioned officer in charge, processes an asset package into the integrated logistics system to be sent for repair at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The package was sent to the traffic management outbound cargo shop to be processed and shipped out to the assigned contractor for repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signed, sealed, delivered [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

