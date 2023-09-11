Senior Airman Deshone Davis, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management journeyman, processes a package at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 06, 2023. Packages are processed through the traffic management office to identify priority status and ensure distribution to the correct squadron or customer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|09.06.2023
|09.12.2023 15:04
|8018432
|230906-F-XN600-1027
|6775x4516
|18.54 MB
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|1
|0
This work, Signed, sealed, delivered [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
