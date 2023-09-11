Senior Airman Deshone Davis, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management journeyman, processes a package at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 06, 2023. Packages are processed through the traffic management office to identify priority status and ensure distribution to the correct squadron or customer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:04 Photo ID: 8018432 VIRIN: 230906-F-XN600-1027 Resolution: 6775x4516 Size: 18.54 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Signed, sealed, delivered [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.