Signed, sealed, delivered

Tech. Sgt. Delvin Marshall, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized material supply non-commissioned officer in charge, places a mission impaired capabilities awaiting parts asset into the tail number bin hold area at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug.. 22, 2023. Packages are placed in the bin hold area after being processed in the integrated logistics system until maintenance comes to obtain the fixed equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

