    Signed, sealed, delivered [Image 1 of 6]

    Signed, sealed, delivered

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Delvin Marshall, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized material supply non-commissioned officer in charge, places a mission impaired capabilities awaiting parts asset into the tail number bin hold area at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug.. 22, 2023. Packages are placed in the bin hold area after being processed in the integrated logistics system until maintenance comes to obtain the fixed equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:04
    Photo ID: 8018423
    VIRIN: 230822-F-XN600-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 38.34 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    repair
    package
    Logistics
    maintenance
    4FW
    kylie barrow

