Signed, sealed, delivered

Staff Sgt. Ethan Tentler, left, 414th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Master Sgt. Justin Hosier, 414th MXS crew chief, installs a stab actuator on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The stab actuator was recently returned for installment after being sent out to a contractor for repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8018429
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-XN600-1019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.96 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
