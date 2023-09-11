Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signed, sealed, delivered

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Ethan Tentler, left, 414th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Master Sgt. Justin Hosier, 414th MXS crew chief, installs a stab actuator on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The stab actuator was recently returned for installment after being sent out to a contractor for repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    VIRIN: 230822-F-XN600-1019
    supply
    package
    Logistics
    maintenance
    4FW
    kylie barrow

