President Joe Biden visits JBER for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S. service members and guests listen to President Joe Biden deliver remarks to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
