U.S. President Joe Biden greets U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, left, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, while visiting Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 20:53 Photo ID: 8016854 VIRIN: 230911-F-HY271-9706 Resolution: 4942x3295 Size: 2.5 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Joe Biden visits JBER for 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.