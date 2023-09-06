President Joe Biden visits JBER for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz, a photojournalist for the 673d Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, documents U.S. President Joe Biden as he speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US