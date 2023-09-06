Members of the press document U.S. President Joe Biden as he speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 20:52 Photo ID: 8016862 VIRIN: 230911-F-HY271-9785 Resolution: 5256x3504 Size: 3.18 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Joe Biden visits JBER for 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.