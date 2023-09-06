President Joe Biden visits JBER for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Sept. 11, 2023. JBER serves as a premier power projection platform, and the decision to recognize the 9/11 anniversary here highlights the transition from a military focus on the Middle East to one of competition in the Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

