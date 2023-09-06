Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Joe Biden visits JBER for 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 7 of 14]

    President Joe Biden visits JBER for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman Tala Hunt, a broadcast journalist for the 673d Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, documents U.S. President Joe Biden as he speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 20:52
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Alaska
    9/11
    POTUS
    JBER
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

