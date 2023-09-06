Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, Jr., adjutant general for the State of New York, speaks to Soldiers and families of the 427th Brigade Support Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, following Change of Responsibility and Change of Command ceremonies for the BSB in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023. The BSB provides combat sustainment support to the 27th IBCT across New York State. (U.S. National Guard photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 18:38 Photo ID: 8012279 VIRIN: 230909-Z-HB296-1010 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 1.61 MB Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.